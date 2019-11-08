See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Lee Celio, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (17)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Celio, MD

Dr. Lee Celio, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Celio works at Lee A. Celio M.d. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Osteoporosis and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Celio's Office Locations

    Lee A. Celio M.d.
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 335-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2019
    Dr. Celio was recommended to me by a registered nurse when my doctor's office closed. I find him attentive to my concerns and he doesn't hesitate to mention specialists when he feels it is warranted. He has a caring attitude and it is also obvious with his staff. I was quite fortunate when I followed the advice given to me regarding Dr. Celio. In addition, I like that he calls me when he gets my results from blood work and other tests (in a timely fashion).
    marlyn — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Lee Celio, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871592436
    Education & Certifications

    • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celio works at Lee A. Celio M.d. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Celio’s profile.

    Dr. Celio has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Osteoporosis and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Celio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

