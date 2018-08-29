Overview of Dr. Lee Ciccarelli, MD

Dr. Lee Ciccarelli, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Ciccarelli works at Lee M Ciccarelli MD in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.