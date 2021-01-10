Dr. Lee Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Coleman, MD
Dr. Lee Coleman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
michael w. fleming, MD7400 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 425-3815
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Great doctor! Explains everything great and understanding. He talks but actually listens and always ask how you family and how im doing. Great guy in general
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1114089810
- Naval Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Diagnostic Radiology and Psychiatry
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
