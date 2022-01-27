Dr. Lee Colony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Colony, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Colony, MD
Dr. Lee Colony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine.
Dr. Colony's Office Locations
Lee H. Colony MD PC2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 110, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-4960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Colony and his staff! I had a breast augmentation and Morpheus8 done and love the results!
About Dr. Lee Colony, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467490540
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Meml Hosp
- Grand Rapids Area Med Ed Ct
- Butterworth Hosp/Mich State U
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Colony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colony.
