Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 230, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 637-9131
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
- 3 210 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 531-5119
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc9330 Park West Blvd Ste 308, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-3061
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have definitely had positive experiences with Dr Congleton. Due to a large kidney stone in my left kidney, I had to have a procedure to break it up. He did an excellent job.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Congleton III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Congleton III accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Congleton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Congleton III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Congleton III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Congleton III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Congleton III.
