Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD

Urology
2.8 (41)
Map Pin Small Powell, TN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD

Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Congleton III works at Tennessee Urology Associates in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Congleton III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc
    7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 230, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-9131
  2. 2
    Parkwest Medical Center
    9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-1000
  3. 3
    210 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-5119
  4. 4
    Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc
    9330 Park West Blvd Ste 308, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 691-3061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 06, 2020
    I have definitely had positive experiences with Dr Congleton. Due to a large kidney stone in my left kidney, I had to have a procedure to break it up. He did an excellent job.
    About Dr. Lee Congleton III, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699775718
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

