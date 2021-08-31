See All Dermatologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Dittrich works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-9467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dittrich?

    Aug 31, 2021
    Dr. Dittrich is an outstanding physician and human being. I recommend him highly.
    — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dittrich to family and friends

    Dr. Dittrich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dittrich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD.

    About Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316905862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dittrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dittrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dittrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dittrich works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dittrich’s profile.

    Dr. Dittrich has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dittrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dittrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dittrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.