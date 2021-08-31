Overview

Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Dittrich works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.