Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Dittrich works at
Locations
Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology123 Fox Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dittrich is an outstanding physician and human being. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Lee Dittrich, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1316905862
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dittrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dittrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dittrich has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dittrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittrich.
