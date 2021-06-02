Dr. Lee Dresser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Dresser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Dresser, MD
Dr. Lee Dresser, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresser's Office Locations
- 1 701 N Clayton St Ste 407, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 892-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was very informative, and Dr Dresser was very patient. I was late for my appointment having gotten lost in the hospital’s garage, but the doctor took time and answered my questions. I
About Dr. Lee Dresser, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresser.
