Overview of Dr. Lee Farber, DO

Dr. Lee Farber, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Farber works at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.