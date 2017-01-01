Dr. Lee Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Faulkner, MD
Dr. Lee Faulkner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Torrance R Lewis MD6005 Park Ave Ste 702, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 765-2057
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both Dr. Faulkner and his staff go above and beyond for their patients. I will forever go to them as long as I need their services. I have a doctor that is genuinely concerned about my health and wellbeing.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Howard University
Dr. Faulkner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faulkner has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faulkner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.