Overview

Dr. Lee Faulkner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Faulkner works at Torrance R Lewis MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.