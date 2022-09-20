Dr. Lee Finklea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finklea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Finklea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Finklea, MD
Dr. Lee Finklea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Finklea works at
Dr. Finklea's Office Locations
Here We Grow Pediatrics9150 Huebner Rd Ste 155, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 465-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finklea and his partner, Dr. Basaldua, took wonderful care of my daughter. They were able to see us right away and really listened to her and addressed her concerns. The appointment was not rushed and she received a thorough medical exam. Both physicians were incredibly kind and professional.
About Dr. Lee Finklea, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1558597104
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Wofford College
- Pediatrics
