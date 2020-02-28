Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM
Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Firestone works at
Dr. Firestone's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC2021 K St NW Ste 520, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 223-4616Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-atlantic LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 945, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 223-4616Monday7:30am - 3:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firestone?
I went to see Dr Firestone because I needed new orthotics to replace my old ones in order to correct a worsening foot problem. There were problems with the fabrication company requiring Dr Firestone to contact them many times until good orthotics were produced. Dr Firestone has an extremely caring personality. He felt badly when the orthotics didn’t fit properly and was determined to get it right for me. In spite of being very busy he always took time to listen to my concerns and yes, I now have orthotics that fit! Kudos to Dr Firestone and his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1659370641
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firestone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firestone works at
Dr. Firestone has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firestone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.