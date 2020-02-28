See All Podiatrists in Washington, DC
Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Washington, DC
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM

Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Firestone works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Firestone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC
    2021 K St NW Ste 520, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 223-4616
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-atlantic LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 945, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 223-4616
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Firestone?

    Feb 28, 2020
    I went to see Dr Firestone because I needed new orthotics to replace my old ones in order to correct a worsening foot problem. There were problems with the fabrication company requiring Dr Firestone to contact them many times until good orthotics were produced. Dr Firestone has an extremely caring personality. He felt badly when the orthotics didn’t fit properly and was determined to get it right for me. In spite of being very busy he always took time to listen to my concerns and yes, I now have orthotics that fit! Kudos to Dr Firestone and his wonderful staff!
    Linda Goldstein — Feb 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659370641
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • State University of New York
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Firestone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Firestone has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firestone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

