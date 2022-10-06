Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM
Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Health One Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
Colorado Springs Foot and Ankle Clinic1155 Kelly Johnson Blvd Ste 310, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 574-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to several Podiatrists in Colorado Springs. After my first appointment with Dr Fleming I decided to stay with him. He is very professional and friendly and puts you at ease. I have had feet problems for decades and when I leave there I feel light on my feet! :)
About Dr. Lee Fleming, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1124060488
Education & Certifications
- Health One Presbyterian Hospital
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.