Dr. Lee Forest, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Forest, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Forest works at
Locations
Fairfield Family Physicians2184 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615 Directions (203) 378-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The front desk professionals are amazing. They take the time to answer your questions. They do not rush you or push you to the side so they can attend the next person. When I leave the office I feel recharged and confident. I refer them without any doubts.
About Dr. Lee Forest, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1083648125
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice Residence
- Penisula Hospital Far Rockaway, New York
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
Dr. Forest accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forest works at
Dr. Forest speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Forest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.