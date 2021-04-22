Dr. Lee Freeman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Freeman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lee Freeman, DPM
Dr. Lee Freeman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Lee M Freeman DPM301 S Main St Ste 3E, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No rush when visiting Dr. Freeman. Friendly atmosphere. Seems very competent when addressing foot issues.
About Dr. Lee Freeman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
