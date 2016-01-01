Overview of Dr. Lee Garner, MD

Dr. Lee Garner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Vidant Duplin Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hysteroscopy and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.