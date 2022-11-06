Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD
Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Gerwitz works at
Dr. Gerwitz's Office Locations
-
1
Renown Medical Group-neurology75 Pringle Way Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerwitz?
I see Dr Gerwitz for my chronic migraine condition. I see him every 3 months for B*t*x injections to help manage my migraines. Even though they are painful and I often cry, they are incredibly helpful. Dr Gerwitz is always so compassionate and listens well. He often has other suggestions to try and manage my migraine pain as well as ideas regarding ongoing treatments. I am very happy to have found him and would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Lee Gerwitz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1972921591
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerwitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerwitz works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.