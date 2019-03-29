Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD
Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from NYU Medical Center and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Gibstein works at
Dr. Gibstein's Office Locations
-
1
Michael L. Shelling MD LLC10075 S Jog Rd Ste 206, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 731-4900
-
2
Lee A Gibstein1166 Kane Concourse Ste 300, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 865-2802
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibstein?
Dr Gibstein is the best in Miami. So attentive and empathetic. Trained at Harvard, yet humble. Excellent results!
About Dr. Lee Gibstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1851489066
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Birmingham Chldns Hosp
- NYU Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibstein works at
Dr. Gibstein speaks Spanish.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.