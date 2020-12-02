Dr. Goscin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Goscin, MD
Dr. Lee Goscin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Center for Podiatry Care462 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (567) 204-0745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My visit was Good . I got the right treatment at the right time Nice , clean office , friendly staff Highly recommend for Type 1 & 2 Diabetes patients
About Dr. Lee Goscin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154391084
Dr. Goscin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goscin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goscin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goscin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goscin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goscin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.