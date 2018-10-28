See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Internal Medicine
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Gray III, MD

Dr. Lee Gray III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Gray III works at Pain Clinic of NC in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Shelby, NC and Statesville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Gray III's Office Locations

    16511 Northcross Dr Ste A, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 896-3313
    417 W Warren St, Shelby, NC 28150 (704) 481-0171
    527 Brookdale Dr, Statesville, NC 28677 (704) 278-4053

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2018
    Dr. Gray has been great to me. I am so thankful to have found him and have been struggling with my condition for years and with his help and understanding of my disease better. I now have came to learn how to be successful in life and not to waste my life away. Words will never thank you for your commitment and confidence in making me a better person, father, friend, and a Duke Fan :/
    James in Belmont, NC — Oct 28, 2018
    About Dr. Lee Gray III, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114145554
    Education & Certifications

    • nephrology
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Lee Gray III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gray III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

