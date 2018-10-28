Overview of Dr. Lee Gray III, MD

Dr. Lee Gray III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Gray III works at Pain Clinic of NC in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Shelby, NC and Statesville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.