Overview of Dr. Lee Harris, MD

Dr. Lee Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

