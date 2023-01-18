Dr. Lee Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Harris sees you as you, not just another patient.
- Neurological Institute NY
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
