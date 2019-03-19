Dr. Lee Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hicks, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Hicks, MD
Dr. Lee Hicks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington1700 Nicholasville Road Suite 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington107 Diagnostic Drive Suite 106, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington793 Eastern Bypass Suite 106, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
-
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington610 East Brannon Road Suite 202, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
He always listens to your concerns completely with other dra notes as well and try to run appropriate testing to diagnose your illness.
About Dr. Lee Hicks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356342125
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- IU Health Methodist
- IU Health Methodist
- University Of Louisville
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hicks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.