Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Waycross, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM

Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Hlad works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hlad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-3422
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Satilla Health
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Replacement
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Excellent Customer Service!!!
    — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult and Pediatric Deformity Correction Fellowship, Rubin Institute For Advanced Orthopedics, Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, MD.|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grant Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hlad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hlad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hlad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hlad works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hlad’s profile.

    Dr. Hlad has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

