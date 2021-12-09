Overview of Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM

Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Hlad works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.