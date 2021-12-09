Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM
Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Hlad works at
Dr. Hlad's Office Locations
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-3422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Customer Service!!!
About Dr. Lee Hlad, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1508175449
Education & Certifications
- Adult and Pediatric Deformity Correction Fellowship, Rubin Institute For Advanced Orthopedics, Sinai Hospital, Baltimore, MD.|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Grant Medical Center
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hlad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hlad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hlad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hlad has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.