Dr. Lee Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Hoffman works at Northpointe Foot & Ankle in Berkley, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.