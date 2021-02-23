Dr. Lee Hoffman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lee Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Northpointe Foot & Ankle27901 Woodward Ave Ste 110, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-0100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwest Podiatry PC5755 W Maple Rd Ste 115, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 545-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
The receptionists here are always in such a happy mood! They always get me in quickly. Dr. Hoffman takes care of my nails for me and i leave feeling great.
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1639250889
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
