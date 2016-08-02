Dr. Lee Hofsommer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofsommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hofsommer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Hofsommer, DPM
Dr. Lee Hofsommer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Hofsommer's Office Locations
Essentia Health1702 University Dr S Fl 3, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic819 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very easy to talk to and is very good at explaining what is to be done and why.
About Dr. Lee Hofsommer, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofsommer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofsommer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofsommer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hofsommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
