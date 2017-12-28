Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM
Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Branford, CT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Dr. Hurney works at
Dr. Hurney's Office Locations
-
1
Lee M. Hurney Dpm PC125 Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-8969
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurney?
Excellent experience very knowledgeable, great personal care. Would recommend to all. Best podiarist I have seen in the area. Staff very professional and seen always on time.
About Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1629067889
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurney works at
Dr. Hurney has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurney speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.