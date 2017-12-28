See All Podiatrists in Branford, CT
Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Branford, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM

Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Branford, CT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Hurney works at Branford Podiatry Center in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurney's Office Locations

    Lee M. Hurney Dpm PC
    125 Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405 (203) 481-8969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2017
    Excellent experience very knowledgeable, great personal care. Would recommend to all. Best podiarist I have seen in the area. Staff very professional and seen always on time.
    — Dec 28, 2017
    About Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Italian
    • 1629067889
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurney works at Branford Podiatry Center in Branford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Hurney’s profile.

    Dr. Hurney has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

