Overview of Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM

Dr. Lee Hurney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Branford, CT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.



Dr. Hurney works at Branford Podiatry Center in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.