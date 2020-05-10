See All Pediatricians in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Dr. Lee Jaffee, DO

Pediatrics
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Dr. Lee Jaffee, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Jaffee works at Tri-County Pediatrics in Huntingdon Valley, PA with other offices in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tri-County Pediatrics
    821 Huntingdon Pike Ste 207, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
    Tri-County Pediatrics
    205 Newtown Rd Ste 210, Warminster, PA 18974

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2020
    He is not quick to rush us out of the room. He has ALWAYS taken the time to explain things at length so that I understand them. I value having him as my children's physician. I trust and respect him. I value his medical advice and even opinion. I have needed same day appts where I would travel to further offices just to be able to get a visit with him. He is that good! He has never let our family down. We feel important. We feel respected. We feel cared for. I'm grateful for Doc Jaffee!
    Jen — May 10, 2020
    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1831146182
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Metropolitan Hospital (now closed)
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Dr. Lee Jaffee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffee is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

