Overview of Dr. Lee Jaffee, DO

Dr. Lee Jaffee, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Jaffee works at Tri-County Pediatrics in Huntingdon Valley, PA with other offices in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.