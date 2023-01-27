Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee James, DO
Overview of Dr. Lee James, DO
Dr. Lee James, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedic Center
Dr. James' Office Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Center1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 629-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent assistant nurse and staff. Dr James makes all the difference in my care—he cares. You cannot ask for than that. When it hurts, see Dr. james
About Dr. Lee James, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760776876
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL
- University of South Florida
- Pain Management, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Advanced Orthopedic Center
Dr. James has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylitis and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.