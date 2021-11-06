Overview of Dr. Lee Katzman, MD

Dr. Lee Katzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Katzman works at NVISION Eye Centers - Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.