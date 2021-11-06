Dr. Lee Katzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Katzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Katzman, MD
Dr. Lee Katzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Katzman works at
Dr. Katzman's Office Locations
Clarity Eye19671 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 842-0651Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Alvarado Eye Associates801 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118 Directions (619) 437-4406
NVISION Eye Centers - La Mesa7877 Parkway Dr Ste 100, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 460-3711Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scripps Health
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
l changed my insurance from Scripps to Sharp just so I could have Dr. Katzman do the cataract surgery I needed, as he came highly recommended. Complicating factors included a retinal detachment in that eye the year prior, my astigmatism, and the fact that I’d had laser surgery over two decades ago. Nonetheless, Dr. Katzman performed a miracle. Within hours of my surgery, I could see clearly. There was never any pain, nor any evidence of a surgery, just the resulting miracle of perfect vision in an eye that had been problematic for nearly two years. I can’t recommend Dr. Katzman highly enough. Not only is he an ocular genius, he has a great manner. I fully intended to switch back to Scripps after the surgery, but my entire Sharp experience has been so amazing that I’m staying. Everyone – from my primary care physician, to billing, to x-ray, to podiatry – has been wonderful. I didn’t know what I was missing.
About Dr. Lee Katzman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912297284
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katzman works at
Dr. Katzman has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katzman speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzman.
