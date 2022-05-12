Dr. Lee Keegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Keegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Keegan, MD
Dr. Lee Keegan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Keegan's Office Locations
Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine345 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-4125
Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine - Ronald Reagan13625 Ronald W Reagan Blvd Bldg 6, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5023
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve only had one visit with Dr.Keegan but she was very nice and straight to the point which is appreciated when you have a newborn her office staff also went out of their way to accommodate our insurance we will definitely be continuing our care with her
About Dr. Lee Keegan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1134323629
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keegan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keegan speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Keegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keegan.
