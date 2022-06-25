Overview of Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Kelley works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.