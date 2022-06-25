See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (66)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Kelley works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Lee Kelley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1275525685
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clis
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

