Dr. Lee Kelley, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Kelley, MD
Dr. Lee Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was always kind. Top of his game. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Lee Kelley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275525685
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
