Overview

Dr. Lee Kirsch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Kirsch works at Fountain Park Family Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.