Dr. Lee Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Klein, MD
Dr. Lee Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
J Harold Stanley MD PA1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 124, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 473-2608
Foundation for Advanced Eye Care3737 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 572-5888
Patricia L. Rooney D.o. P.A.2312 NE 53RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 578-2066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Been going to him for many years. He help with my dry eyes issue due to autoimmunine.
About Dr. Lee Klein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932184082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
