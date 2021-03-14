Overview of Dr. Lee Klombers, MD

Dr. Lee Klombers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Reading Hospital and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Klombers works at Campus Eye Center in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.