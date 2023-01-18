Overview

Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kojanis works at Premier Oral Sugery Group Pc in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Bergenfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.