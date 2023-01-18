Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kojanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Premier Oral Sugery Group Pc617 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (929) 343-3645Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Premier Oral Surgery Group of Bergen County375 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 Directions (551) 310-4169
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kojanis explained everything and was super kind.
About Dr. Lee Kojanis, DDS
- Dentistry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1801206289
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, NYU
- New York University / College of Dentistry
- Lafayette College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kojanis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kojanis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kojanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Kojanis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kojanis.
