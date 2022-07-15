Overview of Dr. Lee Kubersky, MD

Dr. Lee Kubersky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kubersky works at Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC in Huntingdon Valley, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.