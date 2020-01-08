Dr. Laris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Laris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Laris, DO is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Lee P Laris.
Dr. Laris works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Skin Medical Surgical Group5056 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 604-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laris?
Dr Laris is a very skillful surgeon in my opinion and he does an excellent job of explaining procedures and outcomes. His nurses are friendly responsive and very knowledgeable. I am very happy with Dr Laris’ work and highly recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor they can trust to help them look their best!
About Dr. Lee Laris, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649274671
Education & Certifications
- Lee P Laris
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laris works at
Dr. Laris has seen patients for Acne, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laris speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Laris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.