Dr. Lee Laris, DO

Dermatology
3.8 (13)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lee Laris, DO is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Lee P Laris.

Dr. Laris works at Phoenix Skin Medical Surgical in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Skin Medical Surgical Group
    Phoenix Skin Medical Surgical Group
5056 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 (602) 604-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Hair Loss
Acne
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Hair Loss

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 08, 2020
    Dr Laris is a very skillful surgeon in my opinion and he does an excellent job of explaining procedures and outcomes. His nurses are friendly responsive and very knowledgeable. I am very happy with Dr Laris' work and highly recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor they can trust to help them look their best!
    Del — Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Lee Laris, DO

    Dermatology
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1649274671
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Lee P Laris
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Laris works at Phoenix Skin Medical Surgical in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Laris's profile.

    Dr. Laris has seen patients for Acne, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laris on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Laris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

