Dr. Lee Liskey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liskey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Liskey Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Liskey Jr, MD
Dr. Lee Liskey Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liskey Jr's Office Locations
- 1 2480 Mission St Ste 108, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 642-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liskey Jr?
Dr Liskey is kind, caring, intelligent, extremely thorough and detailed. I could not ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Lee Liskey Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609990993
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liskey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liskey Jr accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liskey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Liskey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liskey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liskey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liskey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.