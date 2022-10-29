Overview

Dr. Lee Mandel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Mandel works at South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.