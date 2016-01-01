See All Podiatrists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lee Marek, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lee Marek, DPM

Dr. Lee Marek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Marek works at Purdy Pediatric Dentistry in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Marek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Purdy Pediatric Dentistry
    5397 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 413-3100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Marek?

Photo: Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lee Marek, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marek to family and friends

Dr. Marek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Marek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lee Marek, DPM.

About Dr. Lee Marek, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518977404
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lee Marek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marek works at Purdy Pediatric Dentistry in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marek’s profile.

Dr. Marek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lee Marek, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.