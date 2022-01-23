Overview

Dr. Lee Metchick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edgewater, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Metchick works at Cardiology Care Center in Edgewater, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.