Dr. Lee Metchick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lee Metchick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edgewater, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth DeLand, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Metchick works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology of Central Florida109 W Knapp Ave, Edgewater, FL 32132 Directions (386) 427-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Endocrinology of Central Florida925 Williston Park Pt Ste 1003, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 691-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable. Good manner.
About Dr. Lee Metchick, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407851801
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University-Baystate Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- St. George's School Of Medicine
