Dr. Lee Monlezun Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monlezun Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Monlezun Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Monlezun Jr, MD
Dr. Lee Monlezun Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Monlezun Jr works at
Dr. Monlezun Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Lee J. Monlezun MD801 W Bayou Pines Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-3205
-
2
Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital4200 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-6370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3505 5th Ave Ste A, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Directions (337) 439-3205
-
4
Surgicare of Lake Charles2100 Lake St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 436-6941
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monlezun Jr?
When I lived in Lake Charles many years ago, Dr. Monlezun was my GYN and when I moved to Baton Rouge, I would drive to Lake Charles for appointments with him. I have since moved to McAllen, Texas and have not found a GYN doctor that comes any where near Dr. Monlezun. Dr. Monlezun is such a personable and caring doctor who genuinely cares about every one of his patients. His bedside manner is the best there is. If I lived closer to Lake Charles, I would pick up care with him again. I highly recommend Dr. Monlezun for your OB/GYN needs.
About Dr. Lee Monlezun Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902973092
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monlezun Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monlezun Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monlezun Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monlezun Jr works at
Dr. Monlezun Jr speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Monlezun Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monlezun Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monlezun Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monlezun Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.