Overview

Dr. Lee Montgomery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Montgomery works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.