Overview of Dr. Lee Moore, MD

Dr. Lee Moore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Upper Cumberland Urology Associates, P.C. in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.