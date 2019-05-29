Dr. Lee Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lee Moore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
UC Urology Associates320 N Oak Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-5547Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have had nothing but great experiences with this group of Drs. I have a history of kidney stones and they are always very prompt in getting me in and getting me in surgery. Dr Moore done my last surgery and he was awesome. Very friendly. Would not even think about seeing any other urologist
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presbyn Hospital
- Baptist Meml Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
