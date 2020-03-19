Dr. Naramore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Naramore, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Naramore, MD
Dr. Lee Naramore, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Naramore's Office Locations
Parkway Psychiatric Services405 Ellis Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5377
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Naramore listens intently and takes her time with me, never rushes me, and I leave feeling like I was heard by a real person.
About Dr. Lee Naramore, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023082302
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naramore accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naramore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Naramore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naramore.
