Dr. Lee Nicols, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (40)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Nicols, MD

Dr. Lee Nicols, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from Mississppi Medical College|University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Copiah County Medical Center, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Nicols works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Hazlehurst, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nicols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Surgical
    1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hazlehurst Satellite Clinic
    27190 HIGHWAY 28, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Copiah County Medical Center
  • Merit Health Madison
  • Merit Health Rankin
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Appendicitis

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I left a review on Dr Nichols but I came back to leave one on Courtney, Brittany and Deborah, they are also amazing, Courtney and Brittany did my wound vac every week for 6 months, they are the best, Deborah is also wonderful she’s an amazing person as well I love all of them
    Carol Thomas — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Lee Nicols, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750583415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Unicersity Of Mississippi Medical Center|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mississppi Medical College|University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson, MS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee Nicols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicols has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

