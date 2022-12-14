Dr. Lee Nicols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Nicols, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lee Nicols, MD
Dr. Lee Nicols, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from Mississppi Medical College|University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson, MS and is affiliated with Copiah County Medical Center, Merit Health Madison, Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health Woman's Hospital and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Nicols works at
Dr. Nicols' Office Locations
-
1
Central Surgical1190 N State St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 944-1781Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hazlehurst Satellite Clinic27190 HIGHWAY 28, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 Directions (601) 944-1781
Hospital Affiliations
- Copiah County Medical Center
- Merit Health Madison
- Merit Health Rankin
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicols?
I left a review on Dr Nichols but I came back to leave one on Courtney, Brittany and Deborah, they are also amazing, Courtney and Brittany did my wound vac every week for 6 months, they are the best, Deborah is also wonderful she’s an amazing person as well I love all of them
About Dr. Lee Nicols, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750583415
Education & Certifications
- Unicersity Of Mississippi Medical Center|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Mississppi Medical College|University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Jackson, MS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicols accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicols works at
Dr. Nicols has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.