Dr. Lee Novick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lee Novick, MD

Dr. Lee Novick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Calif

Dr. Novick works at NVISION Eye Centers - Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarity Eye Group
    19671 Beach Blvd Ste 400, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 907-2968
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2019
    Professional AND caring!
    lisa r. in laguna beach, CA — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Lee Novick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366500456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
