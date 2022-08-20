Dr. Lee Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Pollack, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Pollack, MD
Dr. Lee Pollack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
Northwest Neurology25510 Interstate 45 Ste 200, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (281) 367-1388
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- The Woodlands Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pollack is very professional and knowledgeable. Dr. Pollack will explain and let the patient understand the procedures and diagnosis that need to be done and is compassionate to understanding your concerns. Dr. Pollack is one of the best doctors in his field of experience. Thank you Dr. Pollack
About Dr. Lee Pollack, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
