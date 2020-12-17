Dr. Lee Portnoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Portnoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Lee Portnoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Lee S Portnoff MD PC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 310A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 993-2909
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple surgeries over 20+ years with uniformly excellent results. He is both caring and careful which is a unique combination to be valued.
About Dr. Lee Portnoff, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043214505
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Portnoff has seen patients for Cellulitis, Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portnoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
