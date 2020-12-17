Overview

Dr. Lee Portnoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Portnoff works at Lee S Portnoff MD PC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.