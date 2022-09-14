Dr. Lee Pu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Pu, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Pu, MD
Dr. Lee Pu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Pu works at
Dr. Pu's Office Locations
Uc Davis Bariatric Surgery Program2221 Stockton Blvd Ste E, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2680
University of California Davis Medical Center2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 703-3140
- 3 2440 W Covell Blvd Ste A, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 747-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve worked with dr pu and been a patient of his. He is a wonderful surgeon who takes pride in his patients looking their best
About Dr. Lee Pu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
