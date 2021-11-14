Overview

Dr. Lee Raley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Raley works at CHI St. Vincent Surgery Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Pelvic Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.